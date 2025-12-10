Bengal SIR: EC to summon voters with 'suspicious' age difference between parents for hearing

Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) The EC will summon voters whose details could not be linked to the 2002 electoral rolls, and those whose parents' age gap is 15 years or more, for hearings under the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, an official said on Wednesday.

The hearings will begin next week.

“Voters with discrepancies in their enumeration forms, as well as those with suspicious parental age differences, will be summoned to ensure the rolls are accurate and complete,” the official said.

During this phase, the Commission will verify the details and allow voters to clarify inconsistencies in their records, he added.

According to the latest data, 57,52,207 voters in the state have been categorised as uncollectible or untraceable in their enumeration forms.

Of them, 24,14,750 are deceased, over 11,57,000 could not be located, 19,89,914 have shifted to other addresses, 13,05,627 are listed at multiple locations, and more than 11,57,000 forms could not be collected for various reasons, he said.

“These measures are being taken to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure that every eligible voter is accurately represented in the rolls ahead of the upcoming elections,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the five Special Roll Observers appointed by the Election Commission to oversee the SIR process will begin district tours from Thursday.

Upon arriving in the state on Wednesday, they held a high-level meeting at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to review the latest updates.

CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal said the observers will visit all districts to review enumeration, sample verification and related data, meet political parties, and submit reports directly to the Commission.

On Wednesday, Special Roll Observer for the Presidency Division, Kumar Ravi Kant Singh, along with the CEO, held meetings with district election officials from Howrah, Nadia, Kolkata North, Kolkata South, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas.

“The observers’ role is crucial to ensuring transparency and accuracy in the revision process. Their findings will help the Commission take timely corrective measures and maintain the integrity of the electoral rolls,” Agarwal said. PTI SCH NN