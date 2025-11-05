Bengal SIR: ECI to make enumeration forms available online from Thursday

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India declared that it will make available enumeration forms online for voters absent at their respective residences in West Bengal from Thursday morning for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the house-to-house enumeration phase of which has begun from November 4.

The window for filling up enumeration forms in the online mode would be found on the new domain of the state's Chief Electoral Officer's portal, https://ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/ as well as on the commission's app, ECINET, a senior official told PTI.

While over 80,000 Block Level Officers (BLOs) are already deployed on field across 294 assembly constituencies of the state to physically distribute and collect enumeration forms at voters' households, the commission's plan for their simultaneous online distribution had suffered a setback on day one on account of what it called "technical glitches".

The failure to launch the service on the portal on Tuesday was believed to have been caused due to backend issues and commission officials had promised its activation at the earliest.

"Once the forms are made available online, voters who are unable to physically collect them from their respective BLOs can download the same and fill it up in pretty much the same manner as they would have done in the offline mode. They would then be able to upload the filled up form by following instructions which would be available on the portal," an official said.