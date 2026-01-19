Bengal SIR important, but not being conducted properly: Netaji's grandnephew

Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose, who appeared for West Bengal SIR hearings, said on Monday that the ongoing electoral roll revision exercise was “important” but “not being conducted properly”.

Bose, who had contested the 2016 assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on BJP tickets, called the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll "sheer harassment" and claimed that it lacks clarity.

The sexagenarian said that he, his wife and daughter appeared for the hearing on January 16, while his two sons, who are abroad, had authorised them to appear on their behalf.

"The SIR is important, but the way it is being conducted is not proper. Common people are being harassed in the name of SIR. I do not see the reason for conducting it in such a hurry," he told PTI.

Bose claimed that he and his family members had submitted all the requisite documents along with their enumeration forms.

"Yet, we were summoned for a hearing. The reason given was quite surprising, as poll officials said there was a problem with the linkage. I am not complaining because I was called for SIR, but the entire process is a hodgepodge without any clarity," he alleged.

This is "sheer harassment, nothing else", Bose claimed.

"First, they said my name could not be found in the 2002 voters' list, and later they found my name. Now, after submitting the forms with all the valid documents, they claimed that there was a problem with the linkage. If it is a technical issue, who should be held responsible for that?" he asked. PTI SCH BDC