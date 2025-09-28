Bengal: Sonagachi's sex workers offer prayers to Goddess Durga

Kolkata, Sep 28 (PTI) Sex workers of Sonagachi, West Bengal's largest red light district, offered prayers to Goddess Durga during 'Bodhan' ritual on Maha Sasthi on Sunday.

They took part in the rituals in the Durga Puja organised by Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, which works for the welfare and betterment of sex workers, at 143/C Masjid Bari Street in north Kolkata's Sonagachi. The puja entered its thirteenth year and saw the participation of hundreds of people.

"Just as the mythical tale of 'Mahishasura Mardini' narrates the triumph of good over evil, our struggle has been a long-standing battle against injustice for the social recognition of sex work, for rightful entitlements and restoring dignity to marginalised communities," the committee's secretary Bishakha Laskar told PTI.

"Our theme this year is 'Durbar at 30: Thirteen autumns with Maa Durga's blessings in the fight for justice', marking 30 years of the establishment of the organisation," she added.

The puja was inaugurated on September 26 by MLA and Durbar puja committee president Madan Mitra, popular television actor Payel De and other eminent personalities.

The organisation's Durga Pujas in other places, including Durgapur and Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, Alipurduar in north Bengal and Bishnupur in Bankura district, were also being held with celebrated with equal enthusiasm. PTI SUS ACD