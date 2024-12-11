Bengal Speaker cautions BJP MLA for making 'false' claims on sports stadium funding

Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday cautioned BJP MLA Ashok Dinda for making "unsubstantiated" claims regarding Centre’s funds allocation for a proposed sports stadium in the state.

Advertisment

During the first half of the session, Banerjee told Dinda that sports and youth welfare minister Aroop Biswas had submitted documents to him asserting that Dinda's claims were "false and unsubstantiated".

"Let me tell you, please don’t make such unsubstantiated claims on the floor of the House. This is nothing but misleading the House, which merits strong action. However, I am refraining from taking any such step against you now, as you are a first-time MLA and should be given a chance," Banerjee said.

Neither Dinda nor any other BJP MLA responded to the Speaker's cautionary words.

Advertisment

In August, Dinda had told the House that he was informed by the Union Sports Ministry that the Centre had allocated Rs 200 crore for a sports stadium in Cooch Behar, but the state was neither allocating land for the facility nor showing any interest in facilitating the allocation and spending of the funds.

However, Biswas strongly countered Dinda's claims at the time, stating he would provide documents to prove that the House was being misled and would take the issue up with the Speaker’s office. PTI SUS MNB