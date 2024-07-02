Bengal Speaker slams Raj Bhavan for not signing mob lynching bill passed in 2019

Kolkata, Jul 2 (PTI) West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee criticised the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday for not signing a bill passed by the House in 2019, which was aimed at preventing mob lynching and punishing those involved in the crime.

His comments came after four recent deaths due to mob lynching in the state.

The assembly passed the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill in August 2019 with support from both the Left and Congress legislators. The BJP, with only three MLAs at that time, neither supported nor opposed the bill.

Despite its passage, the bill was not signed by then Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and was not sent back to the assembly for reconsideration.

"The bill should have been signed by the governor. If it had been, we might not have seen the instances of mob lynching in West Bengal, since that would have acted as a deterrent," Banerjee told reporters.

The bill includes provisions for the death sentence and prison terms ranging from three years to life, depending on the severity of the crime.

"The governor can sign, cannot sign it, or send it back to the assembly. But none of these happened. Even the Sarkaria Commission said that holding onto a bill indefinitely undermines its purpose," the Speaker said. PTI PNT BDC