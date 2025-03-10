Bengal Speaker suspends BJP MLA Dipak Barman, orders marshals to evict two other legislators

Kolkata, Mar 10 (PTI) The West Bengal Legislative Assembly witnessed chaos on Monday as opposition BJP legislators protested the Speaker’s decision to switch off the microphone of their colleague, prompting Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay to suspend BJP MLA Dipak Barman for the rest of the session and order marshals to evict two saffron party legislators Shankar Ghosh and Manoj Oraon from the House.

The BJP MLAs later staged a walkout in protest against the "biasness" of the Speaker.

The incident occurred when BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee began questioning why the public service commission wasn't being allowed to perform its duties.

The Speaker reminded him of his authority and attempted to restrict his speech, but as Chatterjee continued speaking, Bandopadhyay switched off his microphone, triggering an outcry from BJP MLAs, who accused him of suppressing opposition voices.

In protest, Ghosh and Oraon began shouting slogans in the Assembly.

Despite repeated warnings from the Speaker, the protests continued, leading to the marshals escorting both of them out of the chamber.

This action prompted a walkout by all BJP MLAs, who tore up and threw papers in protest.

Speaking to reporters later, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari condemned the Speaker's actions, calling it "goondaism" and accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of stifling dissent.

He also claimed that the marshals involved were acting under TMC's influence.

However, TMC lawmakers defended the Speaker's decision, saying the BJP was attempting to "disrupt the legislative proceedings".

They argued that the Speaker's actions were justified in maintaining order in the House.

Adhikari, who is suspended from the Assembly until March 18, could not participate in the session but attended a party's legislative meeting later to discuss the incident. PTI SUS SMY PNT MNB