Bengal sports minister lauds state's performance in National Games

Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas on Saturday congratulated the state contingent for achieving the eighth spot in the medal tally at the 38th National Games, held in Uttarakhand securing 47 metals.

Observing it marked a significant improvement from the state's 18th place finish at the previous edition of the Games in Goa in 2023, Biswas said this success is the result of substantial infrastructure development in the field of sports.

"Bengal had an impressive performance which included 16 gold, 13 silver, and 18 bronze medals. Notably, Bengal surpassed states such as Punjab, Delhi, Odisha, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala and Rajasthan in the medal tally. This achievement represents Bengal's most successful showing at the National Games in the past two decades," he said in a statement.

Crediting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the substantial infrastructural development in sports, he said "I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the medal winners from Bengal at the National Games. Their accomplishments will undoubtedly illuminate the reputation of Bengal and the nation as a whole in the years to come." At the National Games which ended on February 14, traditional powerhouse Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) topped the medal tally for the fifth time in the last six games, with a total haul of 121 medals (68 gold, 26 silver, 27 bronze).