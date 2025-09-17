Bengal SSC uploads model answers for teacher recruitment exam

Kolkata, Sep 16 (PTI) The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) on Tuesday night uploaded preliminary model answers for the classes 9 and 10 teacher recruitment exam held on September 7.

SSC chairman Siddhartha Majumdar said the candidates can challenge the model answers, which will be evaluated by experts and the commission will draw the final answer keys based on which the answer sheets will be assessed after the upcoming Durga Puja vacation.

"This is to notify all concerned that the preliminary model answer for the 11 subjects for which examinations were conducted on September 7 are now being uploaded for viewing by the candidates...," the commission said in a late-night notice.

The preliminary model answer keys for classes 11 and 12 teacher recruitment exam will be uploaded on September 20, the notice said.

The tests for the recruitment of teachers for classes 11 and 12 were held on September 14.

"Candidates can submit suggestions from September 20 to 25 on payment of Rs 100 per question," it said, adding that the amount paid will be refunded if suggestions are found to be valid.

The commission will complete the recruitment exercise by December 31, as ordered by the Supreme Court, Majumdar said.

A total of 2.91 lakh candidates had written the exams for the posts of teachers of classes 9 and 10. PTI SUS ACD