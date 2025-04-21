Bengal STF arrests 2 sons of Ziaul Sheikh, detains 6 other in connection with Murshidabad violence

Bhubaneswar, Apr 21 (PTI) The West Bengal STF with the help of Odisha Police on Monday arrested two sons of Ziaul Sheikh, one of the prime suspects in the murder of a father-son duo in Murshidabad's Jafrabad during violence earlier this month from Jharsuguda district, a senior officer said.

The police arrested two sons of Sheikh, identified as Bani Israel and Sefaul Haque.

"During the raid, the accused persons attempted to flee. The police team fired four rounds as warning shots in the air to deter them. However, due to the quick response of the police team, both accused were successfully nabbed," IGP (Northern Range) Sambalpur, Himanshu Lal told PTI over phone.

Apart from Bani Israel and Sefaul Haque, six more residents of Murshidabad were also nabbed following a series of raids on Monday. These individuals are allegedly involved in the Murshidabad violence incident, police said.

They are identified as Babul Sk, Abdul Khalek, Saba Karim, Roni Sk, Manarul Sk and Azfarul Sk. All belong to Murshidabad, police said, adding that further investigation on their role in the violence is being probed.

The police also recovered one country-made pistol from the possession of the accused persons, the IGP said, adding that two 7.62 mm live ammunition, four 9 mm empty cartridges have also been seized.

The West Bengal Police STF was searching for the duo as part of its investigation into the murder of a father-son duo— Haragobindo Das and his son Chandan Das registered in Murshidabad district.

On the requisition of the West Bengal STF, Banharpali Police, with the assistance of other officers from Jharsuguda district, conducted raids at various locations under the Bandhabahal area.

Two arrested persons and six detained ones were taken to the Banharpali police station for questioning, an officer said, adding that all these people used to work as labourers in Bundubahal in the Banharpal police station area.

They had gone home to Murshidabad during Eid celebrations and allegedly took part in the violence, he said, adding that they returned to Jharsuguda and were in hiding.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer of West Bengal Police said, "We have detained six persons from their hideout in Jharsuguda in Odisha. They were involved in the arson and rioting cases in Jafrabad and Betbona villages in Samserganj, Jangipur and had escaped to Odisha after the incident. Their involvement, if any, in the double murder case is also being verified. They are being brought to Jangipur." Three persons were killed, several people were injured, and scores of shops and houses were vandalised as violence rocked parts of West Bengal's Murshidabad district during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. PTI AAM SOM SCH AAM RG