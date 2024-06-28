Bengal STF arrests suspected terrorist from Chennai

Kolkata, Jun 28 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police on Friday arrested one person from Chennai for his alleged links to banned Bangladesh-based terror outfit Shahadat-e al Hiqma, an official said.

The person, identified as Anwar Sheikh, was working as a mason in Chennai.

"We are bringing him back to Kolkata. Today, we produced him in a court in Chennai and secured a transit remand," the official said.

Sheikh's name surfaced after grilling five arrested people of the same outfit, including a computer science student.

The five were arrested in West Bengal last week.

Preliminary investigation revealed that all these arrested men were recruiting youths for the terror outfit, the official said.