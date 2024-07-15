Bengal task force continues market inspections to tackle high vegetable prices

Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) Members of West Bengal agricultural task force conducted inspections at New Market and Jadubabur Bazar here on Monday, questioning vendors about commodity prices and cautioning traders against unjustified price hikes.

The task force has been surveying various markets across the city over the past few days, including Maniktala, VIP Bazaar, College Street Market, Gariahat, and Lake Market, as well as in other cities such as Asansol Bazaar and Hooghly's Chunchura Kharuabazar.

These inspections were prompted by concerns raised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a recent meeting with the state task force, which aims to stabilise prices of essential commodities.

Banerjee, who chaired a meeting at the state secretariat on the issue last week, gave a 10-day deadline to officials concerned for bringing down prices of agricultural commodities.

Rabindanath Koley, a task force member, said, "We compared vegetable prices at these markets with those at Koley Market, the main wholesale market. We found several vendors charging significantly higher." While the task force observed higher prices at Jadubabur Bazaar, vendors contested these findings.

A vendor argued, "The task force must consider the varying qualities of vegetables. Higher-quality produce naturally commands a premium price due to higher procurement costs. However, prices for stored items like potatoes, onions, and ginger are being set much higher." The task force member warned, "Vendors have been advised that continuing to charge unreasonable prices, not aligned with wholesale rates, may lead to government action, including potential arrests." PTI BSM MNB