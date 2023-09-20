Bengal teacher organisations oppose govt move to hold meet with varsity finance officers

Kolkata, Sep 20 (PTI) Eight teacher organisations of West Bengal have expressed concern over the higher education department’s move to discuss the human resource management system (HRMS) in state universities and labeled it as an attempt to curb the autonomy of colleges and universities.

The eight organisations including Calcutta University Teachers Association (CUTA), Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA), Rabindra Bharati University Teachers Associaiton (RBUTA), West Bengal State University Teachers' Association (WBSUTA), Burdwan University Teachers Association, KUTC, NSOUTA, VUTA said the move will turn university campuses into higher education department offices.

In a recent communique to the finance officers of state-aided unversities, an official of the level of an assistant secretary asked them to join a meeting on September 20 to discuss the issue "regarding HRMS in the state-aided universities".

"According to rule, the VC/registrar/finance officer of a university holds the position of the drawing and disbursing officer (DDO) of that institute. If HRMS is implemented, an officer of the higher education department shall become the DDO, which will be gross violation of existing university rules and also be a serious threat to the autonomous status of the institutes of higher learning. Universities shall even lose the right to pay salary to its teachers and staff," the letter sent to the department said.

"In such a case, university authorities will have no say if the salary of an employee is withheld by the government for whatever reason. The most alarming aspect of this policy is that the government shall have the right to transfer a university teacher to any other institution, in the name of public interest, treating them as government employees," JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI on Wednesday.

Dubbing it as a clear indication of the government's unholy design to turn university campuses into offices of the higher education department by systematically snatching away the rights of these autonomous institutions, Roy said former education minister Partha Chatterjee had tried to implement this policy in 2018 but faced resistance from teachers' bodies.

"This time too, teacher associations are ready to put up equal resistance against such authoritarian attempts. We believe that the proposed meeting is a result of the remark of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 'financial blockade' of universities that are not running according to the instructions of the state government. We oppose the attempt of the higher education department to take away the autonomy of the universities," the letter said.

A higher education official said the September 20 meeting is aimed at discussing the financial situation of every university and the crisis faced by some due to non-release of UGC grants to run ongoing projects. "It has nothing to do with the salary of the staff," he added.

Education minister Bratya Basu had earlier said the CM's comment about financial blockade to universities pertained to flow of funds to some state-sponsored projects but has nothing to do with payment of salaries to either faculty, VC or any other staff of the institutions. PTI SUS MNB