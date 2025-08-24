Bengal: Thakur brothers at loggerheads over Matua rights, CAA implementation

Kolkata, Aug 24 (PTI) In a development that may cause discomfort within BJP's West Bengal unit, MLA Subrata Thakur on Sunday accused his brother and Union Minister Shantanu Thakur of irregularities in the issuance of caste certificates and ‘Matua card’ for the community, a Namashudra Hindu group that migrated from erstwhile East Pakistan after Partition and during 1971 war.

Speaking to reporters at the Matua headquarters in Thakurnagar, Subrata Thakur, the BJP legislator from Gaighata, alleged that Shantanu Thakur was "depriving genuine community members" of benefits provided under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Cards are being issued under the name of the All India Matua Mahasangha and certificates are being granted, but genuine community members are still waiting for benefits. Shantanu is exploiting religious emotions for political dividends. People are being misled every day," Subrata claimed.

Union Minister and Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur dismissed the accusations as politically motivated, asserting that he is solely committed to the welfare of the Matua community.

"These allegations stem from political jealousy. Subrata wants power and is preparing to join the TMC. He’s frustrated because he isn’t a minister. But the Matua Samaj stands firmly with me," Shantanu said.

Countering Shantanu's charges, Subrata alleged that his younger brother had forcibly taken entire control of the Harichand-Guruchand temple evicting other members of the community and only giving access to people of his camp.

"He is acting like a dictator. We won't allow this to happen," Subrata said.

On Saturday, Subrata met TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mamatabala Thakur (his aunt), TMC MLA Madhuparna Thakur (his sister), and his mother Chhabirani Thakur to discuss ways to "protect Matua rights" and allegedly prevent the temple from being usurped.

Mamatabala said, "Shantanu is not allowing ordinary Matua devotees access to the temple and I only supported Subrata's demand." Meanwhile, their father Manjulkrishna Thakur came out in support of Shantanu, stating: "Falsehood and lies are being spread against Shantanu, who is working tirelessly to ensure the identity, rights, and well-being of every genuine Matua in his capacity as Union Minister." Followers of a Vaishnavite Hindu reform movement founded by their spiritual head Harichand Thakur in the 19th century, the backward caste Namasudras are spread in border districts of North 24 Parganas and Nadia and many of them applied for CAA in recent times. PTI SUS MNB