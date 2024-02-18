Bengal: Three smugglers arrested, gold worth Rs 2.25 cr seized

Barasat (WB), Feb 18 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 2.25 crore through the India-Bangladesh international border at Petrapole in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in separate incidents, a BSF official said.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, BSF personnel conducted a search of trucks entering India from Bangladesh and seized 2.5 kg of gold biscuits worth Rs 1.58 crore from a vehicle and arrested two persons on Saturday.

In another incident, gold paste weighing over 1 kg was seized from another person, the BSF official added.

The seized gold and the arrested persons were handed over to Customs officials. PTI COR ACD