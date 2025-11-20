Bengal: TMC alleges 2 booth agents 'assaulted' by BJP workers in Purba Medinipur

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) The ruling TMC in West Bengal on Thursday accused BJP workers of barging into its party office in Purba Medinipur’s Bhagabanpur and “assaulting” two booth-level agents engaged in the ongoing SIR exercise, a charge denied by the saffron camp.

Police said a complaint had been lodged and the matter was under investigation.

TMC leaders claimed that Pabitra Kumar Sau and his associate Debabrata Maity were beaten up inside the local party office on Thursday morning.

Sau suffered serious injuries and had to be shifted to the Tamluk District Hospital, they said.

“Over the past few days, our BLA workers in the Jalibari booth were being threatened. Today, it escalated when BJP leaders and their associates entered our party office and attacked the two workers,” a leader of TMC’s Bhagabanpur-I block claimed.

The alleged incident occurred amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Bhagabanpur, Rabindranath Maity, rejected the allegations and said there was an altercation among local residents. PTI BSM RBT