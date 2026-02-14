Bengal: TMC announces election core committee for Barasat

Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) Ahead of the high-stakes West Bengal polls, the TMC on Saturday announced a 16-member election core committee for various Assembly constituencies that come under the Barasat Lok Sabha seat in North 24 Parganas district.

In a statement, the party said minister Rathin Ghosh has been appointed convenor, while former minister Jyotipriyo Mallick will serve as co-convenor.

Other members include Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, minister Sujit Bose, and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation chairman Sabyasachi Dutta.

"The party will combat the challenges thrown up by BJP in the run up to the Assembly polls in the border district with SIR playing a key role," a TMC source said. PTI SUS MNB