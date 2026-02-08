Bengal: TMC councillor arrested on charge of assault as elderly man dies

Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) An elderly man died in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district after being allegedly assaulted by a TMC councillor for protesting illegal construction, his family alleged in a police complaint on Sunday.

Rabindra Nath Bhattacharya, the councillor of North Barrackpore Municipality's ward number 23, was arrested after interrogation by police following registration of a case of unnatural death.

Eighty-year-old Tulsi Adhikari, the deceased, was protesting the illegal construction in front of his house, which has been underway for days. On Saturday, Bhattacharya arrived at the spot, and a heated exchange started with Adhikari, his family alleged in the police complaint.

As the situation escalated, Bhattacharya allegedly assaulted Adhikari and his son, Hemanta, according to the police complaint.

Bhattacharya repeatedly punched, slapped and kicked the elderly man, following which he collapsed, the complaint said, quoting charges of the family members of the deceased.

Tulsi Adhikari was taken to Jagadish Chandra Bose Hospital in Barrackpore Cantonment, where doctors declared him dead, the family claimed.

Before the arrest, the TMC leader denied the allegations, calling them "baseless and politically motivated".

"I did not assault anyone. I am being defamed for political reasons. Any death is unfortunate, but I did not hit him. Rather, they attacked me. The son of the deceased had grabbed my neck and pushed me. The CCTV footage will confirm that," he claimed.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Locals staged a demonstration, demanding strong and deterrent punishment for Bhattacharya.

Former Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh earlier said the accused was involved in illegal construction activities in the area.

TMC MP Partha Bhowmik said the party condemned the action of the councillor and "supports whatever action the administration will initiate against him for the crime".

"The party will have no association with such people," he added. PTI SUS SOM ACD