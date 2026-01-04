Bengal: TMC infighting resurfaces in Bhangar, clashes expose party fault lines

Kolkata, Jan 4 (PTI) Ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, infighting within the TMC resurfaced in Bhangar on Sunday as rival party factions clashed in parts of South 24 Parganas district, prompting the police to intervene, a senior officer said.

The immediate flashpoint was an alleged attack on a vehicle belonging to Hakimul Islam, son of veteran TMC leader Arabul Islam, in the Kashipur area.

Police said the situation escalated after the vehicle was recovered and a confrontation between two rival groups broke out near a petrol pump owned by Arabul, where Hakimul was present.

CCTV footage of the incident, now circulating on social media, purportedly shows heated arguments, threats and finger-pointing between rival groups.

Police said the footage was being examined to identify those involved.

Hakimul Islam alleged that the attackers were supporters of Saokat Molla, the Canning East MLA who has been appointed as the TMC observer for Bhangar.

“They first attacked my vehicle and then came to our petrol pump. This was deliberate,” Hakimul claimed.

The Molla camp rejected the allegations, countering that Hakimul Islam and his associates, including TMC leader Pradeep Mondal, had entered the area with a pre-planned intent to provoke unrest.

“I am not aware of the full details. What I know is that attempts were made to create trouble. I will inform the party leadership,” Saokat Molla said.

Locals said tensions had been building since Saturday night after supporters of rival factions allegedly issued threats near the residence of another TMC leader, prompting counter-mobilisation and police deployment.

While a major flare-up was averted, scuffles between the two groups continued till Sunday, keeping the area tense.

The episode has once again highlighted the long-standing rivalry between the Arabul Islam and Saokat Molla factions in Bhangar, an assembly constituency that has frequently witnessed internal power struggles within the ruling party.

Opposition parties were quick to target the TMC. CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty described the violence as a fallout of internal fights over “loot and power”.

“This kind of violence is nothing new under the present administration,” he said.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya alleged a collapse of law and order.

“Now Muslims are fighting against Muslims because of extreme corruption within the TMC,” he claimed.

The TMC leadership sought to distance itself from the violence. Party spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said those involved could not be considered disciplined party members.

This could be a conspiracy by the ISF. Party flags are easily available and can be misused,” he alleged.

Police said an FIR has been registered and CCTV footage is being scrutinised.

“There were confrontations between two groups. The situation is under control, but tension persists,” a senior police officer said.

The unrest comes days after TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee directed party leaders to reclaim Bhangar as part of a push to win all 31 assembly seats in South 24 Parganas.

The constituency is currently held by ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui, making it a key battleground for the ruling party. PTI BSM PNT BDC