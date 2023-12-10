Bengal: TMC leaders attend chanting of Bhagavad Gita

Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) Two senior Trinamool Congress leaders including MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday attended a programme where the Bhagavad Gita was chanted.

The function was held at Mahesh in Hooghly district, where the state's oldest Rath Yatra is organised, just two weeks ahead of a programme in Kolkata on December 24 in which about one lakh people are scheduled to chant Bhagavad Gita together.

Besides Banerjee, West Bengal Panchayat Minister Pradip Majumdar was also present at the function where 2,000-odd people participated in chanting Bhagavad Gita, organised by Mahesh Lord Jagannath Development Trust, a religious organisation.

Banerjee, within whose constituency Serampore the programme was held, participated in chanting the Gita and a yagna held on the occasion.

"I have not come here to do any politics," he told reporters after the programme at Mahesh, about 25 km from Kolkata.

The BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the programme.

The programme, 'Ek Lakh Gita Path', will be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in the heart of the city, he said.

Several religious groups have come together to organise the massive event, Majumdar said, adding that it will be an apolitical programme and has nothing to do with the saffron party. PTI AMR NN