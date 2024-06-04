Bengal: TMC leading in 31 seats, BJP 10, Congress 1

Kolkata, June 4 (PTI) The TMC raced ahead of its rivals, leading in 31 seats after several rounds of counting, while the BJP led in 10, and Congress in one, even as it took an insurmountable lead in a number of seats, according to the Election Commission website.

If TMC can hold on to this tally till evening, the party is all set for second best performance in the state after 2014 when it had won 34 seats.

Till 1 pm, the party bagged 47 per cent votes, up from 43 per cent in 2019.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, the TMC had won 22 seats, whereas the BJP had won 18, and the Congress had bagged two.

Despite its pitch campaign with top central BJP leaders leading the charge, the party's tally is all set to decline by eight seats and a vote share of three per cent. In 2019, it had bagged 40 per cent of the total votes polled.

The CPI (M) seems to be failing to open its account from the state just like in 2019, as it was not leading in any of the 42 seats.

The Congress, which was leading in one seat, is trailing in Baharampur Lok Sabha seat from where West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is seeking a sixth term.

TMC candidate and sitting MP Abhishek Banerjee is leading in Diamond Harbour constituency over his nearest rival, BJP's Abhijit Das, by a margin of 3,42,683 votes.

In Bolpur, sitting TMC MP Asit Mal was leading by a margin of 1,71,000 votes over his nearest rival of the BJP's Piya Saha.

BJP candidate Rekha Patra of Basirhat, where Sandeshkhali is situated, was trailing against her nearest rival, TMC's Sheikh Nurul Islam, by over 1,44,577 votes.

TMC's Hooghly candidate Rachana Banerjee was leading over her nearest BJP rival and sitting MP Locket Chatterjee by a margin of over 29,688 votes.

In Malda Dakshin, Congress candidate Isha Khan Choudhury was leading by 15,733 votes over her nearest BJP rival, Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury.

In Jadavpur, TMC's Sayani Ghosh was leading by over 1,04,816 votes over her nearest BJP rival Anirban Ganguly.

In Joynagar, TMC's sitting MP Pratima Mondal was leading by a margin of over 1,64,780 votes over BJP candidate Ashok Kandary.

Heavyweight BJP candidate and state president Sukanta Majumdar was trailing in the Balurghat seat over his nearest rival, TMC's Biplab Mitra, by 15,554 votes, as per the EC website.

In Malda Uttar, sitting MP and BJP candidate Khagen Murmu was leading by a margin of 11,119 votes over his nearest rival, TMC's Prasun Banerjee.

In Cooch Behar, BJP candidate and sitting MP Nisith Pramanik was trailing by a margin of 5,529 votes against his TMC rival, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia.

In Ranaghat Lok Sabha seat, BJP's Jagannath Sarkar was leading by over 30,862 votes against the TMC's Mukut Mani Adhikari.

In Krishnanagar, BJP candidate Amrita Roy was trailing by over 62,501 votes against her nearest rival, TMC's Mahua Moitra.

Heavyweight BJP candidate Shantanu Thakur was leading in West Bengal's Bongaon seat - a Matua bastion- over his nearest rival, TMC's Biswajit Das, by over 31,112 votes.

In Murshidabad constituency, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim was trailing by a margin of 18,055 votes over his nearest rival and sitting MP, TMC's Abu Taher Khan.

BJP candidate SS Ahluwalia was trailing in West Bengal's Asansol seat over his nearest rival, TMC's Shatrughan Sinha, by 39,677 votes.

TMC candidate Arup Chakraborty was ahead of BJP candidate and sitting MP Subhas Sarkar in Bankura Lok Sabha constituency by 18,161 votes.

TMC candidate and party's Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandopadhyay was leading by 20,262 votes from Kolkata North seat over his nearest BJP rival Tapas Roy.

In Bardhaman-Durgapur's seat, TMC candidate Kirti Azad was leading by 69,041 votes over his nearest BJP rival Dilip Ghosh.

In Kolkata South, TMC candidate Mala Roy was leading over her nearest rival, CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim, by a margin of 1,23,231 votes.

In Barrackpore, TMC's Partha Bhowmick was leading by a margin of 21,124 votes over his nearest rival and sitting MP Arjun Singh.

In Tamluk Lok Sabha segment, TMC's Debanghsu Bhattacharya was trailing by a margin of 14,300 votes over his nearest rival, BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

As the results started pouring in, celebrations broke out outside West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's residence as party workers danced and smeared each other with green gulaal.

The TMC on Tuesday hailed the trends that reflected that the party was racing ahead of its rivals and said the people have voted against the anti-Bengali forces.

"The results are a reflection of people's faith in the pro-people policies of the TMC government led by our supremo Mamata Banerjee. The people through this decisive mandate against the BJP have defeated the anti-Bengal forces. The results have also proved that the exit polls were a farce by the pro-BJP media," TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen told PTI.

