Bengal: TMC MLA alleges attack on convoy, police probe underway

Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) A Trinamool Congress legislator on Sunday alleged that miscreants hurled crude bombs and fired at his vehicle in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said.

MLA Saokat Molla claimed the attack took place on Saturday evening at Bhangar while he was returning home after lodging a complaint at Polerhat police station regarding an earlier assault on a party colleague allegedly by the Indian Secular Front (ISF) supporters.

No injuries were reported, though one of the vehicles in Molla’s convoy was damaged, a police official said.

A team reached the spot soon after receiving information and recovered two crude bombs and bomb-making materials from the area.

Molla alleged that supporters of the ISF were behind the attack.

He said TMC workers had been assaulted earlier in the evening during a meeting in South Gazipur village of Bhangar constituency, leaving several people injured, including a local party functionary in critical condition.

The MLA further alleged that the violence was instigated by ISF MLA from Bhangar Nawsad Siddique.

Siddiqque denied the allegations accusing Mollah himself plotted the attack by his own people.

Police said an investigation has been initiated and efforts are on to identify those involved in the incident. PTI SUS MNB