Bengal: TMC MLA Jafikul Islam dead

Kolkata, Sep 5 (PTI) Jafikul Islam, Trinamool Congress MLA from Domkal in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, died at a private hospital here on Thursday. He was 49.

TMC MP Abu Taher confirmed the news and said Islam had been battling cancer for over two years.

The first-time legislator was admitted to a super specialty hospital off EM Bypass last month, where his condition reportedly deteriorated in the past few days.

Islam, who won the 2021 Assembly polls for the first time by defeating his nearest rival CPI(M) candidate Mostafizur Rahman by 47,000 votes, was also a businessman in the area having set up BEd colleges in his constituency in the district. PTI SUS MNB