Bengal: TMC MLA Tapas Saha dies, party chief Mamata Banerjee says 'irreparable loss'

Krishnagar (WB), May 15 (PTI)Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Saha, whose name had surfaced in connection with the West Bengal school recruitment scam, passed away at a Kolkata hospital on Thursday following a brain haemorrhage, party sources said.

He was 66.

Saha, the MLA of Tehatta constituency in West Bengal's Nadia district, was admitted to a private hospital off the EM Bypass in the eastern metropolis on Tuesday after he suddenly collapsed.

His condition deteriorated despite medical intervention, and he breathed his last early on Thursday, party sources added.

His death cast a pall of gloom across the political spectrum in Nadia and evoked grief among party workers, supporters and residents.

Chapra TMC MLA and senior party leader Rukbanur Rahman said several district-level leaders were rushing to Kolkata.

"He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after suffering a cerebral stroke. He passed away this morning. The final rites will be decided in consultation with Saha's family and the party," he told PTI.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Tapas Saha, MLA from Tehatta, Nadia, and an important member of our Trinamool Congress family. He was my long-time colleague. His demise is an irreparable loss to the politics of the district and Bengal. I extend my sincere condolences to his family, relatives, friends, and countless supporters." Saha's name had cropped up for his alleged links with the school recruitment corruption case. In April 2023, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had conducted search operations at his residence and questioned him in connection with their ongoing probe into the scam.

The CBI had then seized documents from Saha's residential office as well as his mobile phone.

He had then dubbed the raids as a "conspiracy" hatched by his political rival both within and outside the party to malign him.

Later in the day, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee paid his last respects to Saha at the state Assembly.

"Today Our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc along with our other MLAs paid floral tributes to Hon'ble MLA from Tehatta, Shri Tapas Kumar Saha. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this time of profound loss. He will be remembered with deep respect for his selfless service and commitment to the people," the AITC posted on X.

Saha, known for his grassroots connect, was one of the early members of the Trinamool Congress and was considered close to party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

In 2011, after being denied a ticket from Tehatta, he contested as an Independent, leading to his suspension from the party.

However, he was later reinstated and went on to win from Palashipara in 2016 on a TMC ticket.

In 2021, he was fielded from Tehatta and won, marking his second consecutive term as an MLA. PTI PNT ACD MNB