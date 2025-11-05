Bengal: TMC mulls Assembly resolution condemning 'deaths', panic over voter rolls revision

Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) The TMC is mulling to bring in a resolution during the winter session of West Bengal Assembly to condemn the 'deaths' and panic triggered across the state by the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the BJP is using the process to manipulate the voter list ahead of next year's polls.

The ruling party has claimed that at least eight people have allegedly died by suicide out of fear that their names could be struck off the rolls, as rumours swirl about citizenship verification and identity-linked scrutiny under the SIR exercise.

"This is not a normal voter list update, it's a politically motivated operation meant to scare people and tamper with Bengal's democratic fabric," a senior TMC legislator told PTI.

The Assembly must register its protest against the human cost of this panic and reassure citizens that their rights are safe, he said.

"Discussions are on about bringing in a resolution against this politically motivated exercise. But nothing has been decided as of now as the dates for the upcoming winter session are yet to be finalised," another TMC MLA said.

A senior member of the TMC's legislative party also said discussions are underway to move the resolution as a symbolic but strong response to what the party calls "a deliberate attempt to unsettle Bengal's electorate." "Once the leadership approves it, we will bring it to the floor of the House," he said.

The winter session, likely to begin mid-November, will be the last full-fledged sitting of the current Assembly before the 2026 state elections. Only an interim budget session is expected in February.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the party's national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday led a protest march from Red Road to Jorasanko in central Kolkata, accusing the BJP of turning the SIR into a tool of voter intimidation.

"The fear campaign has already claimed lives," she had said, urging people not to panic.

The move follows a similar step by the CPI(M)-led Kerala government, whose Assembly on September 29 passed a resolution expressing concern over the "social distress and exclusionary fear" created by the SIR exercise.