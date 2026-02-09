Bengal: TMC suspends councillor for 6 years for 'thrashing' elderly man to death

Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) The ruling TMC in West Bengal has suspended Rabindra Nath Bhattacharya, a councillor of North Barrackpore Municipality, for six years after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting an 80-year-old man, leading to his death.

TMC MP Partha Bhowmick said the party has taken a "zero-tolerance" stance on the issue, and suspended the councillor with immediate effect.

The deceased, Tulsi Adhikari, was allegedly thrashed by Bhattacharya for protesting against an illegal construction in front of his house in Ward Number 23. Adhikari collapsed on the spot on Saturday and was declared brought-dead at Jagadish Chandra Bose Hospital in Barrackpore Cantonment, police said.

"The councillor has been suspended for six years from the party. The police will take its own course of action. The party will not shield anyone involved in such an act," Bhowmick said.

Bhattacharya, who has been arrested, will be produced before a court later on Monday, a police officer said.

Before his arrest, the councillor had dismissed the allegations as "baseless and politically motivated," claiming he was the one attacked.

Following the incident, locals of the area have been staging demonstrations, demanding exemplary punishment for the culprit. PTI BSM RBT