Bengal: TMC’s Mala Roy takes lead in Kolkata Dakshin

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) The Mamata Banerjee aura continues to hold its influence among the voters of the prestigious Kolkata Dakshin seat which is home to the Trinamool Congress supremo and is represented by candidate Mala Roy, initial trends from the ECI suggested.

Roy, who is seeking her second term from this seat which is considered to be a TMC bastion, was leading by 13,732 seats over her nearest BJP rival Debashree Chaudhuri, ECI figures confirmed.

Chaudhuri, the sitting MP from the north Bengal seat of Raigunj, was relocated by the saffron party to try and break the jinx in Kolkata Dakshin which has remained faithful to Banerjee since 1991.

CPI(M)’s Saira Shah Halim was trailing in third position, ECI data stated. PTI SMY BDC