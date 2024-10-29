Bengal to build houses for those excluded from Centre's Awas Yojana: Official

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday instructed her officers to construct houses for those who have been excluded from the Centre's 'Awas Yojana,' an official said.

During a meeting with state panchayat minister Pradip Majumdar and senior officials, Banerjee emphasised that since no funding from the Centre would be available for this project, her government would not accept any conditions imposed by the central authorities, he added.

"The state government has decided to build houses for all people in the state who have been deprived of the Centre's Awas Yojana. The CM issued strict instructions today, asserting that the central government is not providing any funds and will not impose any conditions," he said.

A survey to identify those in need has already commenced, the official added.

In a related development, the state government decided to compensate over 9 lakh farmers affected by recent floods and Cyclone Dana, agriculture minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said.

Banerjee also expressed her dissatisfaction with the slow pace of survey being conducted by insurance companies, noting that a list of victims of the natural calamity is still being compiled. PTI SCH MNB