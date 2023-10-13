Bengal to encourage teacher exchange programme in educational institutions: minister

Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) The West Bengal government will encourage sharing of institutional resources and infrastructure among educational institutions, from school up to the higher educational level, Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Friday.

Basu attended a virtual meeting with all district magistrates to discuss the 'hub of learning through cluster approach for schools and higher educational institutions" project of the state government.

He told reporters that the project aimed at facilitating collaborative learning and capacity building for both students and teachers.

"As part of the project, there will be teacher exchange programmes and collaboration in teaching-learning on various components like computer education, latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science," the minister said.

College and university teachers will lecture on different subjects outside the curriculum to school students as guest faculty, he said.

The state government seeks to revamp its existing education system starting from pre-primary to higher education level as envisaged in the new State Education Policy, Basu said.

In April, the School Education Department issued the "Guidelines on Hubs of Learning'' through cluster approach for the government and government-aided schools.

Basu said the higher education department, after consultation with all stakeholders, has decided to form composite clusters consisting of schools, general and technical colleges and universities.

Students will be encouraged to participate in exposure visits, seminars, career counselling sessions, vocational courses, imparting soft skills, and training for competitive examinations, he added.

An education department statement said that 20 composite clusters across 17 districts have been formed in the first phase.

"It is one of its kind of initiative taken through cluster approach in the entire country and will help students and teaching faculties to learn from each other through various exchange programmes," the minister said.

The higher education department will be organising a symposium in collaboration with CII on November 4 to highlight the role of higher education in realising sustainable development goals.

On the issue of the 'satyagraha' by officiating Vice Chancellor of Jadavpur University Buddhadeb Sau on Thursday to protest against the "unruly behaviour of some students during an Executive Council meeting” and his appeal to all stakeholders to end the standoff, Basu said, "It is for him (Sau) to decide who is his higher authority." Sau and other university officials held a sit-in for over 15 hours outside the administrative building of JU. PTI SUS NN