Bengal to offer space to SHGs to sell wares in district shopping malls: Mamata

Kolkata, Sep 20 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the state government is contemplating to offer spaces to self-help groups (SHGs) in shopping malls in districts to sell their products.

The government is keen to offer one acre of land to private investors in every district for setting up shopping malls where SHGs would be given space, Banerjee said while addressing a gathering over phone at the inauguration of a shopping festival here.

"We plan to offer one acre of land for setting up shopping malls which will also house cinema halls. In these malls, the SHGs would be offered two floors to sell their wares. I urge private parties to come forward", she said.

The chief minister said she is unable to be present at the event in person as she is visiting flood-hit areas of the state.

“This flood was caused not due to rain, but because of water release by the DVC (Damodar Valley Corporation). I am monitoring the situation personally. This is particularly a cause of concern as the festive period is round the corner," Banerjee said.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the state would sever all ties with DVC for "unilaterally releasing water" which led to floods in south Bengal districts.

The image and honour of West Bengal should be held high and not to be demeaned as done by some quarters, the chief minister said at the event, without elaborating.

She asserted that the shopping festival, organied by West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) and Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association, would help artisans and weavers support their livelihood.

Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to the chief minister, said the programme will boost to MSME sector and SHGs of the state.

Mitra said 144 platforms have been set up for the weavers and the artisans of West Bengal.

Industry and Commerce Minister Shashi Panja said that the West Bengal government is keen to promote inclusive and equitable growth.

She said the state has the highest number of women-led MSMEs.

The total number of MSMEs in West Bengal is 90 lakh which employ 1.30 crore people, Mitra said. PTI dc NN