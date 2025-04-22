Bengal to play important role in revival of CPI(M): Baby

Kolkata, Apr 22 (PTI) Newly elected CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby on Tuesday said that West Bengal has to play a very important role in ensuring independent strength of the party and the Left in the country's political scenario.

Maintaining that West Bengal is an advanced outpost of the Left and democratic forces, he claimed that various parties came together in the state, and a systematic attack has been unleashed on it.

Admitting that there has been "some decline in the electoral performance of our party and the Left in Bengal and Tripura", he said that the independent strength of the CPI(M) and the Left is important to fight "neo-fascist forces" in the country.

"In ensuring the independent strength of the CPI(M) and the Left, West Bengal has to play a very important role, and so is Tripura," he said, addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters here.

The CPI(M) could not win any seat in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections and in the 2024 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

During the state conference of the CPI(M) held from Monday in Kolkata, which he attended, the party planned political and organisational tasks to be undertaken in West Bengal so that its strength can be regained here, Baby said.

He also said that the CPI(M) central committee will help formulate plans for advancing the party's influence in Bengal.

Asserting that the influence of Left forces is very significant, he said that it has to be seen how this can be further expanded and reflected in electoral struggles.

He expressed confidence that the CPI(M) will stage a "significant comeback" and will take up course correction if necessary.

"We don't mind even hearing our adversaries, if there is some point in what they say.... we will engage in course correction," Baby said, adding that CPI(M) and the Left are on the right path in West Bengal.

He blamed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for the loss of jobs of nearly 26,000 school teachers and other staff for "irregularities" in the appointment process.

The CPI(M) leader also said that the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital saw spontaneous protests by the people of Bengal.

Pointing out the recent riots in Murshidabad district over anti-Waqf protests, he maintained that communal forces are also active in West Bengal.

He lauded the mega rally held by CPI(M)'s frontal organisations at the iconic Brigade Parade ground here, claiming that it was filled with red flag-holding people.

Stating that the 24th party congress of the CPI(M) in Madurai called upon all Communist organisations, like those of the peasants and trade unions, to take up the problems of the rural and urban poor.

"Immediately after the successful completion of the party congress, the democratic movement in West Bengal has shown how its call can be sincerely and successfully implemented," he said.

He maintained that the Waqf Amendment Act is prima facie against the Constitution, holding that the Constitution protects religious and linguistic minorities. PTI AMR BDC