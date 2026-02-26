Bengal to set up 430 model schools with ADB support at Rs 2,500 crore: Minister Bratya Basu

Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) A total of 430 model schools will be set up in West Bengal with financial aid from the Asian Development Bank at a cost of nearly Rs 2,500 crore, state’s education minister Bratya Basu said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting at Nabanna, the state administrative headquarters, Basu said the initiative aims to expand the education system across the state.

"A total of 430 model schools will come up in the state with aid from the ADB, entailing a cost of nearly Rs 2,500 crore," he said.

Basu added that while one model school will be set up in each block, two such institutions will be set up in each of the 87 backward blocks.

"There will be smart classrooms, environment-friendly school buildings, laboratories, digital infrastructure, special facilities for libraries and sports, and good sanitation facilities," the minister said.

He said these schools will also have infrastructure for inclusive education for specially abled children. PTI AMR MNB