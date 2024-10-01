Bengal top scorer among women-owned MSMEs in India: Mamata

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) West Bengal has emerged as the top scorer in terms of women-owned micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.

Banerjee, referring to a report by the Centre, said that Bengal ranked first in the share of all MSMEs owned by women, accounting for 23.42 per cent of such enterprises across India.

"Proud to announce on the eve of the ‘Devi Paksha’ (fortnight of the Goddess) that in the MSME Annual Report 2023-24 published by the Government of India’s Ministry of MSME, West Bengal has emerged as the top scorer in the landscape of women-owned micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs)," Banerjee said on X.

"This figure highlights West Bengal's progressive approach to empowering women entrepreneurs and underscores the vital role they play in the state's economic development," she added. PTI SCH RBT