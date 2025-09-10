Bengal tourists stranded in violence-hit Nepal to be brought back in a couple of days: Mamata

Jalpaiguri (WB), Sep 10 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday assured the tourists from the state, who have been stranded in the violence-hit Nepal, that her government is actively working to ensure their safe return in a couple of days.

Speaking at an official programme here in Jalpaiguri in the northern part of the state, Banerjee said that she stayed awake throughout last night monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country.

"I will appeal to the tourists stranded in Nepal not to panic. We will bring them back in a couple of days," Banerjee said.

On Tuesday, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down under the pressure of a fierce student-led uprising.

Demonstrators torched the residences of senior leaders, stormed party offices, vandalised parliament, and left the ruling dispensation rattled. The trigger was the Oli government’s controversial ban on social media, which snowballed into massive public outrage. A day earlier, police firing on protesters had claimed 19 lives, further fuelling anger on the streets.

"I stayed up the entire night, keeping a close watch (on Nepal). I know several tourists from Bengal are in Nepal. I want to assure them that we are taking up the matter and will begin bringing them back once the situation stabilises," Banerjee said.

The TMC supremo also condemned reported incidents of harassment faced by Bengali-speaking migrants in states like Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

She asked those people to speak more in Bengali without any fear.

Banerjee said, “I urge you to speak more in Bengali. Don’t be afraid. I will see how much torture they can inflict. How dare they send (NRC) notices to Rajbangshi people from Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri?" The CM claimed she faces insults daily because she wants West Bengal's development.

"We will speak in our mother tongue, but we will also learn other languages. There is no insult in speaking Bengali, Rajbangshi, Nepali, Gorkha or Hindi. But let me make it clear. Bengal will be run from Bengal, not from Delhi," she said, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Banerjee also highlighted that West Bengal provides support to over 1.5 crore migrants from other parts of India.

"We never misbehave with the migrant workers here. They get every benefit under our government schemes. Then why are our people being beaten up in states like Gujarat, Odisha, UP, and Chhattisgarh, all double-engine governments?" she questioned.

Around 24,000 migrant families have already returned to West Bengal under her government’s rehabilitation efforts, the chief minister said.

Food safety and health benefit schemes would be extended to the returnees, while their children would be admitted to government schools, she said, adding that they would get Rs 5,000 monthly assistance for a year till they get any employment.

Banerjee also attacked the alleged politicisation and personal branding of infrastructure projects under the BJP-led Centre.

"They are masters of publicity. Everything is being named after one person - temples, mosques, stadiums, and even tournaments,” she said without referring to anyone.

“I am not here to name things after myself because I think that is an insult. We should honour our great men, not build a cult," the CM added.

Banerjee said she was not concerned about the Centre stopping funds for schemes like the 100-day rural employment programme.

"Let them stop it. We don’t stop our work. In rural areas, 76 per cent of the piped-water supply is complete; in urban areas, it's 78 per cent. What are they doing? They can’t even stop floods in Delhi, UP or Mumbai. Our state is like a boat; we’re flooded if it rains in Bhutan or if water flows down from Bihar or Jharkhand," she said.

Banerjee said true leadership is not about dividing people, but about understanding them.

"The real pilot of this country is the people. A true leader unites, not one who spreads division," she said. PTI SCH BDC NN