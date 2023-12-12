Bengal transport dept expects revenue earning of Rs 4,000 crore this fiscal: Official

Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) The West Bengal transport department is expecting a revenue earning of Rs 4,000 crore in the current financial year, a top official said here on Tuesday.

Overloading of goods vehicles, which apart from flouting rules poses a danger of possible accidents, has decreased considerably in the state following strict enforcement and checking by the department, he said.

"We are expecting a revenue earning of Rs 4,000 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal," the top transport Department official told PTI.

The department had earned Rs 3,600 crore in the 2022-23 financial year, he said.

The maximum earnings in the current fiscal will be from the registration of new vehicles.

He said that the department was taking measures to recover pending tax on private vehicles and that notices were being sent to the owners.

"These are two verticals which will contribute the most to the expected revenue earnings of the state's transport department," he said.

The transport department also earns revenue from the issuance of fitness certificates of vehicles and fine collection for flouting of various rules by vehicle owners and drivers among other verticals. PTI AMR BDC