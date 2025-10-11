Bengal Transport dept makes registration of e-rickshaws mandatory

Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) In a move to regulate the movement of e-rickshaws, known as totos in West Bengal, the state Transport department has made vehicle registration mandatory.

A transport department statement said on Saturday that all e-rickshaws should have a digitised temporary toto enrollment number (TTEN) and the process must be completed by November 30.

The process for registering under TTEN will start on October 13.

A new portal will track registered e-rickshaws using QR codes, allowing the authorities to monitor vehicle activity and prevent new illegal totos from operating.

Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan said the government is cracking down on unregistered and unsafe e-rickshaws, and district magistrates have been instructed to identify and remove unregistered battery-operated e-rickshaws manufactured by local garages.

"Many of these e-rickshaws don't abide by the Central Motor Vehicles, 1989 guidelines and hence the district authorities will issue notice for sealing those units which don't follow the prescribed guidelines in assembling such e-rickshaws. Only those units which have the license to assemble e-rickshaws following prescribed safety guidelines," he said.

The e-rickshaws which have not been assembled following the prescribed prototype will not be allowed to ply on state and national highways, the department said.

The local administration will prepare a list of e-rickshaws plying in the area, names of the owners and stipulate their designated routes.

The owners of unapproved e-rickshaws will be given two years to replace their existing vehicle.

Even those e-rickshaws sold by local firms having the approval of the dealers' body, National Testing Agency will not be allowed without the nod of MV authorities and HSRP fitment.

The owners of unregistered e-rickshaws must pay a Rs 1,000 fee for a six-month temporary authorisation number. A smaller fee of Rs 100 is required for subsequent renewals.

Another transport official said there are over 10 lakh e-rickshaws plying in the state.

"While the e-rickshaws, known as totos, perform a great role in local transportation and source of livelihood for lakhs, often there are reports about such vehicles causing traffic-snarl ups on highways and raising issues of passenger safety. We felt the need to regulate their movement and bring them under a structured framework," he said. PTI SUS RG