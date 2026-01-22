Bengal transport secretary Saumitra Mohan summoned for SIR hearing

Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) West Bengal transport secretary Saumitra Mohan has been summoned for SIR hearing, a poll panel official said on Thursday.

According to the official, Mohan has been asked to appear with relevant documents at APJ Abdul Kalam College on January 25.

The senior bureaucrat is a registered voter in the New Town Assembly constituency and was issued the notice due to an alleged discrepancy between the name in the current electoral rolls and his father's name recorded in 2002 documents, he added.

Several political leaders, MLAs and their family members from the ruling Trinamool Congress have already been summoned as part of the SIR process.

Notices have also been issued to actor Dev, cricketer Mohammed Shami, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, writer Joy Goswami and other renowned personalities in Bengal.

There was no immediate response from the transport secretary on the notice. PTI SCH MNB