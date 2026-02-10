Bengal: Two arrested by ED in coal smuggling case

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has arrested two coal traders from West Bengal, after questioning them for several hours, as part of a money laundering probe into a case of alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal, an officer said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made late on Monday, and one of the accused is suspected to be a close associate of a prime accused in the case, he said.

"The duo was arrested after several rounds of questioning, during which our investigators detected multiple inconsistencies in their statements," the officer told PTI.

In recent weeks, the central probe agency has questioned several businessmen and carried out searches across multiple locations in the state, including Raniganj and Jamuria in Asansol, in connection with the case. PTI SCH RBT