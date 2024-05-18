Bengal will avenge injustice by BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, May 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the state will avenge the "injustice" of the BJP and the "anti-Bengalis will be washed away for sure." Banerjee in a post on her X handle said, "It is a sin to block the funds earmarked for development of the poor but continue splurging money on spreading propaganda".

The TMC supremo had been vocal about alleged non-payment of Central dues to the state under various schemes like MNREGA (100 days work) and PM Awas Yojana (housing) for the last three years totalling more than Rs 1.65 lakh crore.

"Bengal will avenge this injustice by the BJP", she said, adding "The people of Jhargram, Ghatal and Medinipur have given a clear message --the Bishorjon of Bangla-Birodhis is certain!". PTI dc RG