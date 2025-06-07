Bengal: Woman civic volunteer dies after being hit by e-rickshaw near state secretariat

Kolkata, Jun 7 (PTI) An on-duty woman civic volunteer of West Bengal Police died after being hit by an e-rickshaw near state secretariat Nabanna on Saturday, a senior officer said.

The civic volunteer, identified as Nupur Chattopadhyay, was crossing the road near Nabanna in Howrah district when she was knocked down by the battery-operated three-wheeler, a popular mode of local transport across West Bengal. She was assisting in regulating traffic movement and maintaining law and order.

Howrah Superintendent of Police Praveen Tripathi said Chattopadhyay, a resident of Domjur in the district, fell on the ground after being hit by the vehicle around 2 pm.

She was rushed to a nearby private hospital where she was declared dead, he said.

The driver of the e-rickshaw was arrested and a probe ordered.

There is a strong police presence near Nabanna, a high-security zone, and over-speeding is not allowed.