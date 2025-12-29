Bengal woman injured after being stabbed by Tamil Nadu-based lover

Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) A woman from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district was injured after being attacked by her lover from Tamil Nadu in a guest house in Kolkata, police said on Monday.

The man, identified as Pradeep Kumar Selvaraj (40), a resident of Chennai, was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the 38-year-old woman, who accused him of attempting to murder her, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place in a guest house on B B Ganguly Street in central Kolkata on Sunday after an altercation broke out between the lovers as soon as they checked in.

"Selvaraj allegedly attacked the woman multiple times with a sharp weapon, causing injuries on her shoulder, arms and other parts of the body, before fleeing the guest house," he added.

The guest house staffers, alerted by the woman's cries, informed the Muchipara police station.

The woman was rescued and taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, the officer said, adding that based on her complaint, the accused was later nabbed.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the attack might have been triggered by the possession of some documents by the woman. The accused is being questioned," he added.