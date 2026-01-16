Bengal worker found hanging in room in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jan 16 (PTI) A 36-year-old migrant worker from neighbouring West Bengal was found hanging from the ceiling of his rented room in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Md Alauddin Sheikh, a resident of Sujapur in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Vishrampur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Alok Kumar Tuti said.

"His body was found hanging in his room on Thursday morning. He was residing in a rented house under the Vishrampur Police Station in Palamu district. He was working as a scrap dealer," Tuti said.

Vishrampur Police Station in-charge Rishikesh Kumar said neighbours noticed the door of the migrant's house was open.

"They found the young man's body hanging from the ceiling. They then called the landlord," he added.

After the postmortem examination, the body was handed over to the family on Thursday.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. But, we are investigating all aspects of the incident," Kumar said. PTI COR SAN BDC