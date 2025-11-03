Bengali actor Riju Biswas faces backlash over repetitive 'saree' messages, lodges police complaint

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) Several women in Kolkata have alleged on social media that Bengali television actor Riju Biswas sent them unsolicited messages, often commenting that they look good in sarees.

The allegations surfaced after one woman shared screenshots of her direct messages from Biswas on Instagram, prompting others to post similar experiences online.

The 37-year-old actor has not denied sending the messages, acknowledging that he personally sent them but maintaining that his intentions were not inappropriate.

"I don't like to lie. I sent those messages. But what's the harm in complimenting someone? Saying someone looks good in a saree is a simple compliment. I even say this to my mother," he said in a video statement.

Following the wave of posts and public criticism, Biswas lodged a police complaint, alleging "harassment" and "breach of privacy." Among those who shared screenshots are models, bloggers, influencers, and working professionals.

A nutritionist posted a screenshot from 2019 showing a similar message from Biswas, allegedly sent at 4:09 am, suggesting a pattern of late-night and early-morning interactions she received from Biswas.

Actor-model Alokananda Guha has also accused Biswas of making advances under the guise of professional communication.

Guha has alleged that Biswas first contacted her on Facebook with a work offer and provided an address.

When she arrived at the location with her mother and sister, Biswas allegedly appeared uncomfortable and later messaged her saying she had "spoiled his mood." Guha further alleged that in 2017, after her career gained traction, Biswas once again messaged her with the same "You look good in sarees" comment.

"I didn't respond then, but I feel compelled to share now because people are defending him," Guha stated.

Meanwhile, content creator Jharna Bhowal publicly defended Biswas.

Sharing a photograph with him, Jharna said she did not find the actor's behaviour inappropriate during a shoot they had in Santiniketan.

"Personally, I didn't find Riju Dada to be a bad person. The request to wear sarees was part of a traditional concept for the shoot," she said.

When contacted, a senior officer of Kolkata Police declined to comment on this issue. PTI SCH NN