Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta named 'brand ambassador' of Times Square Durga Puja

Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta has been named the 'brand ambassador' of Times Square Durga Puja in New York.

The puja, which will be held on October 1-2, is being organised by the Bengali Club, USA and is a top draw for Indians and other nationalities living there.

Sengupta, a film icon, was named the brand ambassador of the Times Square Durga Puja for the second time.

"Announcing the brand ambassador of Times Square Durga Puja 2025 -- National Award-winning actor, dancer, producer, the talented, the gorgeous Ms Rituparna Sengupta," the organisers said in a recent statement.

The Times Square Durga Puja 2025 will be held on October 1-2 as the Indian expatriates in the US organise the festival during weekends, meeting all religious rituals and norms, a spokesperson of the Bengali Club said.

West Bengal minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim confirmed the news on Monday during an award function in the city, where Sengupta was also present.

"Our esteemed actor Rituparna Sengupta will be the face of West Bengal in the Times Square Durga Puja. It is a matter of pride for every Kolkatan, every Bengali and every Indian," he said.

Sengupta said she felt honoured, particularly in light of the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage honour for West Bengal's Durga Puja.

"The theme of Durga Puja and visuals of its celebrations play an important role in Bengali films as well as movies in other languages," she said. PTI SUS ACD