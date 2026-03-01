Bengali actor Subhashree Ganguly, son stranded in Dubai after Iran attacks

Kolkata, March 1 (PTI) Popular Bengali actor Subhashree Ganguly and her son Yuvaan are stranded in Dubai amid escalating tensions in the region following Iranian attacks in the city, her family said on Sunday.

Her husband, film director-producer and Trinamool Congress MLA Raj Chakraborty, said the actor and their son are currently staying at a hotel in Palm Jumeirah, where authorities have issued advisories asking residents to remain indoors.

"They reached there on Saturday for a vacation. Since then, the situation has become complicated. Since Yuvaan is with her, the concern is even greater. They are staying in Palm Jumeirah. There was an explosion near their hotel. The authorities there have issued instructions asking people not to step out of their homes," Chakraborty told PTI.

Chakraborty, however, said their friends and relatives in Dubai are assisting them.

"Our friends and relatives there are looking after them and taking care. We are worried, but not panicked," he added.

The filmmaker is currently in Kolkata with their daughter, Yaalini.

Asked whether he had sought any assistance from the government to ensure their safe return, he said, "We have not sought any government help so far. We hope they will return home safely." On Saturday, Iran reportedly carried out attacks in the United Arab Emirates, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and Doha in Qatar, triggering heightened tensions across the region.

Besides Ganguly, other Indians currently stuck in the affected region include actress Sonal Chauhan, badminton player PV Sindhu and members of the Indian basketball team, sources said.