Bengali actress Parno Mittra joins Trinamool Congress

Kolkata, Dec 26 (PTI) Popular Bengali film actress Parno Mittra joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) here on Friday.

Mittra joined the TMC at the party headquarters here in the presence of senior leaders, including state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

The actress said she joined the TMC to "correct my error".

Describing the move to join TMC as a conscious decision to align with the state's ruling leadership, she stated, "This is my special day, and I want to correct my error." Mittra had joined the BJP in July 2019 and was the saffron party candidate from the Baranagar Assembly constituency in 2021. She lost to TMC's Tapas Roy in the elections.

Tapas Roy, who defeated Mittra in the 2021 Assembly elections, quit the TMC to join the BJP in early 2024. PTI BSM RG