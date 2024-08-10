Bengali film industry shocked over woman postgraduate trainee doctor's murder

Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) The sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here has shocked the Bengali film industry, with directors and actors demanding justice for the victim.

Director Srijit Mukherjee took to X, quoting lines from a Bengali poem to express his regret for not being able to help.

"My city is ashamed (for what happened). Please excuse us, daughter," he wrote in Bengali.

Actor Rupanjana Mitra posted an image on X with the message, "R.G. Kar Medical College. We want justice for the woman." Actor Riddhi Sen also called for justice, saying, "Let this wait for justice not become endless. Let justice be quicker, prompt, and fair. Let there be an end to this social disease which has reached alarming proportions." Director Anindita Sarbadhikari shared a post from a doctor calling for an end to such heinous acts, demanding strict and exemplary punishment for the guilty.

The woman’s body was discovered inside the seminar hall of the government-run hospital on Friday. A preliminary autopsy report has confirmed sexual abuse before she was killed.

One person has been arrested, and a case has been filed against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said. PTI SUS MNB