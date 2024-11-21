Bengali film on welfare project for girls finally set for release on Friday

Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) Three months after the tragic rape-murder incident at RG Kar hospital, which led to widespread protests and a temporary halt of movie releases in West Bengal, a Bengali film highlighting the benefits of the chief minister-sponsored girl student empowerment projects like Kanyashree is set to hit the screens on Friday, 81 days after its original release date.

Originally scheduled for release on August 30, 'Sukanya' had been postponed due to the ongoing unrest in the city and other parts of the state.

The RG Kar incident on August 9 triggered an outpouring of grief and protest, and many felt it was not the right time to visit theatres, with the mood of the public focused on mourning rather than celebration.

Director Ujjwal Mitra spoke to PTI about the decision to delay the film’s release. "We, along with other filmmakers, decided to defer our release schedules during that August-September phase. The protests and the general grief in the city made it clear that people were not in the mood to watch films. We were also deeply upset by the horrific incident. At that time, commercial success took a backseat," he said.

With the situation gradually limping back to normal and the festive season bringing audiences back to cinemas, Mitra and the team decided to go ahead with the release.

"As the mood shifted, people began returning to cinema halls and multiplexes. That’s when we decided to initiate the release process," he added.

Asked if the success of films like 'Bohurupi' influenced the decision, Mitra said the box office trends showed that audiences are eager to return to theatres if the content resonates with them.

'Sukanya', which highlights the impact of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kanyashree scheme for girl student empowerment, revolves around the character of Maya Chattopadhyay.

The fictional Maya rises from being an opposition leader to becoming Chief Minister, enacting social welfare projects aimed at empowering young girls.

One such project changes the life of a girl, leading her to become an IPS officer. "The film is about female education and women's empowerment," said Mitra.

"Doesn’t every girl wish to be a 'Sukanya' (good daughter)?" he asked.

Mitra also explained that the film draws inspiration from the Kanyashree project and from similar projects initiated by other states.

Additionally, the narrative touches upon the protests by farmers against land acquisition for an electric bike manufacturing unit, referencing the Singur agitation during the Left Front government in 2006-07, which played a crucial role in Mamata Banerjee’s rise to power.

The film features former TMC MP and doctor, Dr. Santanu Sen, in the role of a DGP, while Swapan Debnath, the West Bengal Animal Resources Development Minister, plays a pivotal political figure.

Mitra shared that Santanuda had been a regular stage actor since childhood, which made him an ideal choice for the role. Other notable cast members include Kharaj Mukherjee and Koneenica Banerjee. PTI SUS MNB