Bengali language must in all signboards in Siliguri, says civic body chief

Siliguri, Mar 21 (PTI) The north Bengal city of Siliguri has made it mandatory for all signboards, hoardings and signages to feature Bengali language on top, alongside any other languages, municipal corporation chairman Gautam Deb said on Friday.

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) issued a directive requiring Bengali to be included on signboards in shops, companies, shopping malls, offices, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and diagnostic centres, in addition to other languages.

Deb explained that the decision aims to promote and preserve Bengal's linguistic heritage while ensuring inclusivity for all residents.

The decision was taken during a mayor-in-council meeting of the SMC.

"This directive must be followed by April 14, the first day of the Bengali year," Deb told reporters.