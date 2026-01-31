Bengali social media influencer stirs row over serving of beef steak

Kolkata, Jan 31 (PTI) Social media influencer and Bengali actor Sayak Chakraborty has stirred a row after posting a video on social media in which he was seen speaking in an agitated manner to a waiter at a popular eatery in the city, alleging he was offered a beef steak despite asking for a mutton steak.

As the waiter hurriedly places a mutton steak before Sayak and his friend on Friday night, the well-known social media influencer is seen demanding an explanation from him why he was earlier served a beef steak and already savoured parts of it "unknowingly presuming it to be mutton".

The waiter and the manager of the eatery at Park Street are seen apologising to Sayak and his female friend in the video, but the unrelenting influencer accused him of hurting his religious sentiment, being the son of a Brahmin and threatened legal action.

Sayak later filed a complaint with the Park Street police station against the waiter, whose identity was not revealed by the police.

As the video went viral by late Friday night and Saturday morning, and many trolled him, labelling him a BJP agent trying to stoke communal passion, Sayak deleted the initial one and posted another video where he denied allegations of attempting to incite communal tension or acting on behalf of any political party.

"I have no intention of triggering Hindu-Muslim riots. I have Muslim friends, I have celebrated Eid at my friend Riyaz’s home, and my content has always promoted communal harmony," he said.

"I firmly believe religion should never be a barrier to friendship," Sayak said.

He further stated that he has no political affiliation or ambition and just reacted to the situation at that time.

"I have previously been called a 'state government stooge' simply for attending events organised by the chief minister, but I never protested. Today, I am being branded a BJP agent without any basis. Politics has nothing to do with this," Sayak said.

Addressing questions about why the complaint surfaced after the meal, the actor explained that he and his companion had only tasted the food.

The issue became clear when the waiter placed another mutton steak on the table, despite only one steak having been ordered.

"When we questioned him, he claimed we had ordered two steaks—one mutton and one beef. That is when I protested," Sayak said, adding that he was mentally distraught after realising he had unknowingly consumed beef.

While maintaining his stand, Sayak also expressed empathy for the waiter involved.

"Even if the waiter had claimed to be Hindu, I would have asked him the same question—would you eat beef if it were served to you unknowingly? Restaurants at dinner time may witness hectic activities, but if such mistakes go unchallenged, others may face similar situations in the future," he said.

Despite Sayak's clarifications, several social media users continued to question why the complaint was raised only after the food was tasted, while others accused him of communal profiling as he was seen asking about the religious faith of the waiter.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered following the complaint, and investigations are underway. PTI SUS RG